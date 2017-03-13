Nobel laureate Derek Walcott, Caribbean poet, dies at 87 new

Derek Walcott, a Nobel prize-winning poet known for capturing the essence of his native Caribbean, died Friday on the island of St. Lucia. He was 87. "Derek Alton Walcott, poet, playwright, and painter died peacefully today, Friday 17th March, 2017, at his home in Cap Estate, Saint Lucia," said a family statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.