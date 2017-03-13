Nobel laureate Derek Walcott, Caribbean poet, dies at 87 new
Derek Walcott, a Nobel prize-winning poet known for capturing the essence of his native Caribbean, died Friday on the island of St. Lucia. He was 87. "Derek Alton Walcott, poet, playwright, and painter died peacefully today, Friday 17th March, 2017, at his home in Cap Estate, Saint Lucia," said a family statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military nude photo investigation expands into ...
|6 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|5
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|119
|Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
|Thu
|the truth
|1
|Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC