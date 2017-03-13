News 6 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Military nud...

News 6 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Military nude photo investigation expands into gay porn websites

The military scandal involving sharing of sexually explicit images of troops has expanded beyond the private social media site Marines United to a slew of gay pornography web pages with images of men wearing military uniforms engaged in sex acts, USA TODAY has learned. The broadened investigation to an increasing number of websites underscores the complexity of policing social media sites where sensitive images can be uploaded in an instant for all to see.

