News | 3 Arrested With Over a Kilo of Heroin in Worcester
Three people were arrested after Police seized more than a kilo of heroin from them in the area of Franklin Street. Jose Peralta-Sanchez, 28, of New Jersey, Carlos Mena-Murillo, 33, and Antia Paula, 23, of New York, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a class A substance over 200 grams.
