News | 3 Arrested With Over a Kilo of...

News | 3 Arrested With Over a Kilo of Heroin in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Three people were arrested after Police seized more than a kilo of heroin from them in the area of Franklin Street. Jose Peralta-Sanchez, 28, of New Jersey, Carlos Mena-Murillo, 33, and Antia Paula, 23, of New York, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a class A substance over 200 grams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director 7 hr Texxy the Indepen... 3
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... 9 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News Trump unshackles deportation force 17 hr Mikey 5
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... Sun spud 64
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... Mar 4 FireyFellow44 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 3 chuckles 1,107
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Mar 1 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC