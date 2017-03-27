News 2 hour ago 1:40 p.m.We really mean it: April could give birth today
Could today be the day we see April the Giraffe give birth to her calf? All signs are pointing to YES! By all indications, Animal Adventure Park in New York is saying that April the Giraffe could give birth today or tonight, according to their morning update on Facebook. The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes.
