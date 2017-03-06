New York Times publisher takes 13% pa...

New York Times publisher takes 13% pay cut

The New York Times' publisher took a 13% pay cut last year as the Gray Lady continued to endure longstanding revenue declines. Arthur Sulzberger Jr. earned $5.1 million in 2016 compared to $5.9 million in 2015 and $6.8 million in 2014, according to SEC filings.

