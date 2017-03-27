new White House tells Russia probers:...

new White House tells Russia probers: Come see intel yourselves

14 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The White House refused to say on Thursday whether it secretly fed intelligence reports to a top Republican investigating possible coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. Fending off growing criticism, the administration invited lawmakers from both parties to view classified material it said relates to surveillance of the president's associates.

