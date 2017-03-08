New Isabel Allende novel coming this ...

New Isabel Allende novel coming this fall

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Isabel Allende's next novel is a love story set in Brooklyn and South America about a human rights scholar and an immigrant from Guatemala. The novel is called "In the Midst of Winter," although it is scheduled to come this fall, Atria Books told The Associated Press on Friday.

