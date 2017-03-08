New Isabel Allende novel coming this fall
Isabel Allende's next novel is a love story set in Brooklyn and South America about a human rights scholar and an immigrant from Guatemala. The novel is called "In the Midst of Winter," although it is scheduled to come this fall, Atria Books told The Associated Press on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,110
|Megyn Kelly Just Got HUMILIATING News
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Fake news: Doubting the anonymous source
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Mar 8
|Pro Trump
|3
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC