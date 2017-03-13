Murdoch And Trump, An Alliance Of Mut...

Murdoch And Trump, An Alliance Of Mutual Interest

Read more: WGBH

It looks to be the kind of warm and solicitous reception in the corridors of presidential power that he has long enjoyed abroad. Murdoch has told close associates that the nation's 45th president calls to confer frequently - as often as multiple times a week - and that he has visited the White House to meet with Trump more than once.

Chicago, IL

