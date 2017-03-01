Model Who Lost Molestation Suit Again...

Model Who Lost Molestation Suit Against Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Stealing Underwear

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Forward

A former model who lost her sexual molestation lawsuit against the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for breaking into a Victoria's Secret underwear store in New York. Maximillia Cordero, 33, was arrested Monday for breaking into the Upper East Side store, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 12 hr chuckles 1,107
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 16 hr BackStreets 59
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Wed USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Wed USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC