Mexican State Prosecutor Charged With Drug Trafficking in US

21 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

An attorney general from a Mexican state was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego for allegedly smuggling and trying to distribute drugs over a period of years, according to charges filed by the state of New York in early March. The State of New York filed drug trafficking charges against Edgar Veytia, Nayarit's state prosecutor, on March 2, which led to his arrest on Monday, according to the indictment and authorities.

