Mexican State Prosecutor Charged With Drug Trafficking in US
An attorney general from a Mexican state was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego for allegedly smuggling and trying to distribute drugs over a period of years, according to charges filed by the state of New York in early March. The State of New York filed drug trafficking charges against Edgar Veytia, Nayarit's state prosecutor, on March 2, which led to his arrest on Monday, according to the indictment and authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Augie
|1,126
|The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg...
|Mar 27
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra...
|Mar 26
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|The American people shut down Republicans' repe...
|Mar 25
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mar 22
|Lawrence Wolf
|122
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC