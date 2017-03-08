Mexican presidential candidate attack...

Mexican presidential candidate attacks Trump as the - bad hombre'

There are 4 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Mexican presidential candidate attacks Trump as the - bad hombre'. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:

Mexican presidential candidate Margarita Zavala issued a warning to the United States in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Tuesday. "It is up to the United States to decide whether it wants to continue a strong partnership, or whether it will let one bad hombre destroy it," Zavala said.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 Yesterday
Sorry Seniora, but even your family members have to be legal when entering the U.S. And we're waiting for your payments to begin, for the wall. And please elaborate on what you mean by "Strong Partnership."

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 Yesterday
Her statement and Pravda on the Potomac's support indicates they are both reaping payoffs from the Mexican drug cartels murdering so many innocent Mexicans and now Americans. One has to be a real dumb ass to claim someone wanting to stop that horror is the "bad hombre." She obviously is one too many Margaritas.

Death on 2 Legs

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

#3 17 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Her statement and Pravda on the Potomac's support indicates they are both reaping payoffs from the Mexican drug cartels murdering so many innocent Mexicans and now Americans. One has to be a real dumb ass to claim someone wanting to stop that horror is the "bad hombre." She obviously is one too many Margaritas.
Wanting to stop Mexican drug cartels is one thing.
Doing it by babbling about building a 2000 mile long border wall is the work of a genuine dumb ass.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#4 17 hrs ago
The alt-leftist wing nuts will love the wall, I'm going to love watching Mexico be forced to pay for it.
Chicago, IL

