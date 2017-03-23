Mayo Clinic Expansion Set To Receive $585M Ina
Millions of dollars in state aid for the Mayo Clinic's expansion is expected to begin arriving in Rochester, Minnesota, this fall. The Legislature pledged about $585 million in tax money for the Destination Medical Center project in 2013, but the funds were on hold until enough private investment was made, The Star Tribune reported.
