Many Catholics get green light on St. Paddy's corned beef

Many Roman Catholics who ordinarily abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the 40 days before Easter have been given a "Paddy Pardon" for St. Patrick's Day. The Washington-based Catholic News Service reports that many bishops across the country are giving the green light to eating the traditional corned beef and cabbage this year.

