Man Arrested in Threats Against ADL, ...

Man Arrested in Threats Against ADL, 7 Other Jewish Centers

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

A man allegedly waging an intense campaign of harassment against a former lover was responsible for bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and some Jewish centers around the country, authorities said Friday. Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York the 31-year-old suspect, Juan Thompson, was arrested in St. Louis in connection with multiple threats against Jewish centers, including some in the New York tri-state area.

