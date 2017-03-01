Man accused of making threats against...

Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

A man accused of making at least eight threats against Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, a Jewish museum and the Anti-Defamation League was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis, Missouri, this morning, though the man is not believed to be the main suspect behind this year's rash of bomb threats, two law enforcement officials told ABC News. Juan Thompson, 31, is accused of what federal prosecutors called a "campaign to harass and intimidate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump unshackles deportation force 4 hr Mikey 5
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... Sun spud 64
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... Sat FireyFellow44 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 3 chuckles 1,107
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Mar 1 USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Mar 1 USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC