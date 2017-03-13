Man accused of killing medic with amb...

Man accused of killing medic with ambulance: 'I'm innocent'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

So you're pretty pleased with your brackets after nailing all your picks during Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament. An emergency medical technician is dead after she was run over by her own ambulance that had just been stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... 33 min Newt G s Next Rel... 5
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Fri Lottery Traitors 119
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... Thu Texxy 1
News Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti... Thu Texxy 1
News Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Thu the truth 1
News Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS Wed Cordwainer Trout 2
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Wed Cordwainer Trout 5
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC