Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineries in frosty Minnesota

Wines from the Next Chapter Winery, of New Prague, Minn., and Alexis Bailly Vineyard, of Hastings, Minn., are displayed at a news conference on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. The two vineyards are suing to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state that's better known for its winters than vineyards.

