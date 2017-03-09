John Kerry, former secretary of state...

John Kerry, former secretary of state, writing memoir

Kerry, 73, has signed with Simon & Schuster, the publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday. The book, a memoir covering his life from childhood through his recent time as secretary of state, does not yet have a title or release date.

