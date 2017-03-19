Jimmy Breslin, larger-than-life New York newspaperman, dies
The newspaperman's physician, William Cole, told CNN that Breslin died at 8 a.m. because of complications from pneumonia. His exact age could not be immediately confirmed; published reports put it at 86, 87 or 88 at the time of his death.
