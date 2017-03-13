Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies
Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of wise guys and underdogs who became the brash embodiment of the old-time, street smart New Yorker, died Sunday. He was 88. Breslin was a fixture for decades in New York journalism, notably with the New York Daily News.
