James Nesbitt angers fans as he makes gaffe saying Stan Lee created Superman

Viewers of This Morning were less than impressed when actor James Nesbitt incorrectly said that Stan Lee created Superman during an interview. Nesbitt currently stars in Stan's drama series Lucky Man, and appeared on the daily programme to speak about his role as a detective who comes into the possession of an ancient bracelet that gives him supernatural luck.

