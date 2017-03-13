It's March and Macy's and JCPenney ar...

It's March and Macy's and JCPenney are still desperately...

The snow is melting, the flowers are starting to bloom, and retailers like Macy's and JCPenney are still trying to convince customers to buy holiday sweaters. On Thursday Kavita Kumar, a retail reporter at the Star Tribune, noted that Macy's was still trying to unload its holiday sweaters, discounting them to 90% off.

