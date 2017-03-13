It's March and Macy's and JCPenney are still desperately...
The snow is melting, the flowers are starting to bloom, and retailers like Macy's and JCPenney are still trying to convince customers to buy holiday sweaters. On Thursday Kavita Kumar, a retail reporter at the Star Tribune, noted that Macy's was still trying to unload its holiday sweaters, discounting them to 90% off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti...
|18 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow
|21 hr
|the truth
|1
|Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,116
|Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC