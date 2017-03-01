InsideOutside' art show opens with reception at...

InsideOutside' art show opens with re...

"InsideOutside," paintings by Art/Place Gallery members Elaine Clayton and Barbara Bernstein , opens with a free reception on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. The artists will talk about their work at 3:30 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, April 9. According to the gallery, Clayton, of Westport, also is "an author, Reiki Master and intuitive reader. Her art and her books, including 'Making Marks: Discover the Art of Intuitive Intelligence' (Simon and Schuster, 2014, explores the spiritual, intuitive connection between art, creativity, personal unconscious memory and intuitive intelligence.

