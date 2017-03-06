Identical twins named valedictorian, salutatorian at high school
A pair of identical twins have achieved the highest academic honors at their New York high school by being named valedictorian and salutatorian. Nick Rizzo and his brother Matt are 17-year-old seniors at Locust Valley High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|9 hr
|tronic
|7
|Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|3
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Mon
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|Mar 5
|spud
|64
|Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is...
|Mar 4
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|chuckles
|1,107
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC