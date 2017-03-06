Identical twins named valedictorian, ...

Identical twins named valedictorian, salutatorian at high school

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

A pair of identical twins have achieved the highest academic honors at their New York high school by being named valedictorian and salutatorian. Nick Rizzo and his brother Matt are 17-year-old seniors at Locust Valley High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... 6 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump unshackles deportation force 9 hr tronic 7
News Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director Mon Texxy the Indepen... 3
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... Mon Duke for Mayor 1
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... Mar 5 spud 64
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... Mar 4 FireyFellow44 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 3 chuckles 1,107
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC