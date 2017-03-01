Hispanic man wins $1.85M judgment over racial abuse on boat

Attorneys for a Hispanic man who worked on an Alaska fishing boat say he has won a $1.85 million settlement against his former employer, Seattle-based Alaska Longline, after he was subjected to relentless racial harassment. The Seattle Times reports 37-year-old Francisco Miranda and other Hispanic crew members were called "dirty Mexicans" and other racial epithets by the captain and first mate of the Ocean Prowler in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.