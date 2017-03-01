Hispanic man wins $1.85M judgment ove...

Hispanic man wins $1.85M judgment over racial abuse on boat

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Attorneys for a Hispanic man who worked on an Alaska fishing boat say he has won a $1.85 million settlement against his former employer, Seattle-based Alaska Longline, after he was subjected to relentless racial harassment. The Seattle Times reports 37-year-old Francisco Miranda and other Hispanic crew members were called "dirty Mexicans" and other racial epithets by the captain and first mate of the Ocean Prowler in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 57 min Pres Mr Donald J ... 58
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Wed USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Wed USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC