Hispanic man wins $1.85M judgment over racial abuse on boat
Attorneys for a Hispanic man who worked on an Alaska fishing boat say he has won a $1.85 million settlement against his former employer, Seattle-based Alaska Longline, after he was subjected to relentless racial harassment. The Seattle Times reports 37-year-old Francisco Miranda and other Hispanic crew members were called "dirty Mexicans" and other racial epithets by the captain and first mate of the Ocean Prowler in 2011.
