Here's who's in the running to replace Preet Bharara, the...
President Trump created waves when he fired Preet Bharara , US attorney for the Southern District of New York, over the weekend. While it's customary for presidents to replace the previous administration's political appointees which US attorneys are Bharara's firing came as a surprise to many, because Trump had asked him to stay on when they initially spoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|chuckles
|1,116
|Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts
|13 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Forecast: Blizzard warning issued; more than a ...
|13 hr
|USA Today
|1
|ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Mar 11
|Pasquali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC