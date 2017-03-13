Here's who's in the running to replac...

Here's who's in the running to replace Preet Bharara, the...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

President Trump created waves when he fired Preet Bharara , US attorney for the Southern District of New York, over the weekend. While it's customary for presidents to replace the previous administration's political appointees which US attorneys are Bharara's firing came as a surprise to many, because Trump had asked him to stay on when they initially spoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 9 hr chuckles 1,116
News Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts 13 hr USA Today 1
News Forecast: Blizzard warning issued; more than a ... 13 hr USA Today 1
News ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die Mon Texxy 1
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh... Mar 11 Pasquali 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC