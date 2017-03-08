There are on the The Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, which, of course,.... In it, The Gazette reports that:

A few conservative critics predicted early on that the recent obsession with fake news would lead eventually to right-of-center newsrooms being lumped with the bad actors. This portion of the library's website, which can be found in the "research guides" section, is intended to give students, "a brief introduction to the spread of misinformation of all kinds and tools for identifying it, and reading the news with a more informed eye," according to the site.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.