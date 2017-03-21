Google promises to crack down on "hat...

Google promises to crack down on "hateful content"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Google promises to "take a tougher stance on hateful, offensive, and derogatory content" in response to major companies pulling online advertising from the Google-owned YouTube, according to a BBC News report. Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS, and L'Oreal are just some of the major companies that have gone forward with removing advertising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 20 hr chuckles 1,121
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 22 hr Coultergeist 121
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... Tue Roma 4
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... Tue anonymous 1
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... Mon Hostis Publicus 7
News The Mothership podcast: Getting 'Weird' with Al... Mar 19 gandolf 4
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC