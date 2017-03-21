Google promises to crack down on "hateful content"
Google promises to "take a tougher stance on hateful, offensive, and derogatory content" in response to major companies pulling online advertising from the Google-owned YouTube, according to a BBC News report. Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS, and L'Oreal are just some of the major companies that have gone forward with removing advertising.
