'Go back to your own country': Sikh man shot in Washington in suspected hate crime

The 39-year-old Sikh man was working on his car in his driveway in Kent, Washington, just south of Seattle, when a man walked up wearing a mask and holding a gun. According to a report in the Seattle Times, there was an altercation, and the gunman - a stocky, 6-foot-tall white man wearing a mask over the bottom part of his face - said "Go back to your own country" and pulled the trigger.

