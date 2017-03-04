'Go back to your own country': Sikh m...

'Go back to your own country': Sikh man shot in Washington in suspected hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The 39-year-old Sikh man was working on his car in his driveway in Kent, Washington, just south of Seattle, when a man walked up wearing a mask and holding a gun. According to a report in the Seattle Times, there was an altercation, and the gunman - a stocky, 6-foot-tall white man wearing a mask over the bottom part of his face - said "Go back to your own country" and pulled the trigger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump unshackles deportation force 47 min Quirky 2
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 12 hr spud 64
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... Sat FireyFellow44 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mar 3 chuckles 1,107
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Mar 1 USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Mar 1 USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC