From critical raves to Trudeau visit, a whirlwind week for 'Come From Away'
The Canadian creators behind "Come From Away" were already riding an emotional high after opening night on Broadway, but some unexpected news gave them another reason to cheer. The lively after-party was in full swing Sunday night when Irene Sankoff learned from a publicist that the New York Times theatre review had been published - and "Come From Away" had received a highly coveted designation as a critics' pick.
