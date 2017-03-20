Fox News sidelines analyst who said B...

Fox News sidelines analyst who said British spies enabled surveillance of Trump

Judge Andrew Napolitano, the senior judicial analyst for Fox News, is shown at Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 15, 2016. Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

