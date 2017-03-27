Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest joins NBC
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, White House press secretary Josh Earnest speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington. Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday, March 27, 2017, on the "Today" show.
