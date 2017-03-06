Fatal punch: Man dies of injuries after getting into fight with...

Fatal punch: Man dies of injuries aft...

Police say a man died after he was punched by a construction worker during an argument over traffic cones at a work site in Northeast Washington. Citing court records, the Washington Post reports Desmond Joseph suffered a head injury upon being struck by 36-year-old Paul Hagans Jr., of Upper Marlboro, on Thursday.

