Fatal punch: Man dies of injuries after getting into fight with...
Police say a man died after he was punched by a construction worker during an argument over traffic cones at a work site in Northeast Washington. Citing court records, the Washington Post reports Desmond Joseph suffered a head injury upon being struck by 36-year-old Paul Hagans Jr., of Upper Marlboro, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Believes Talk Radio Host over FBI Director
|19 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|3
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|21 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Trump unshackles deportation force
|Mon
|Mikey
|5
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|Sun
|spud
|64
|Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is...
|Mar 4
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|chuckles
|1,107
|'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ...
|Mar 1
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC