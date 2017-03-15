Fatal New York apartment fire forces dozens into the cold
Authorities say a fire at a New York apartment building has left one person dead and forced dozens of people into the cold. Photos show rescuers helping bundled-up residents walk across snowbanks on a slippery hill as flames shoot out of the building in Yonkers, north of New York City.
