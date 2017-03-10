Ex-Fox News CFO offered immunity in R...

Ex-Fox News CFO offered immunity in Roger Ailes investigation

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The federal investigation stemming from sexual harassment allegations made against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with a report that prosecutors have offered a former network executive immunity. Mark Kranz, Fox News' chief financial officer until his retirement last August, has been offered immunity from prosecution in exchange for his cooperation with the investigation, two sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNNMoney.

Chicago, IL

