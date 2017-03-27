Entrepreneurship in focus on Danbury ...

Entrepreneurship in focus on Danbury career day

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Devon Scanlion, right, owner of Chick-fil-a, in Brookfield, talks with Bethel High School business teacher Monica Black during Junior Achievement career day, held at the Matrix Center, in Danbury, Conn, on Thursday,March 30, 2017. less Devon Scanlion, right, owner of Chick-fil-a, in Brookfield, talks with Bethel High School business teacher Monica Black during Junior Achievement career day, held at the Matrix Center, in Danbury, Conn, on ... more Bethel High School sophomore Breno DeOliveira, 15, participates in a mock interview during Junior Achievement career day at the Matrix Center, in Danbury, Conn, on Thursday,March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans can pretend all they want. Health-c... 22 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed Augie 1,126
News The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illeg... Mar 27 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Left out of AHCA fight, Democrats let their gra... Mar 26 Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News The American people shut down Republicans' repe... Mar 25 YouDidntBuildThat 2
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Mar 22 Lawrence Wolf 122
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC