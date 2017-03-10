Employees sue Fox News exec, network for racial harassment
Two black employees of Fox News have accused a white executive of racial harassment and the cable network of ignoring their claims of discrimination in a lawsuit filed in New York. Fox payroll employees Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright claimed that Judith Slater, the former senior vice president of accounting and comptroller, ridiculed and mocked them based on their race on several occasions, according to the lawsuit filed in New York state court in the Bronx on Tuesday.
