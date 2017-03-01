Edmonds landlord sued for bias agains...

Edmonds landlord sued for bias against people with children

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The U.S. Justice Department is suing the landlord of three apartment buildings north of Seattle, alleging she and her rental firms refused to rent apartments to people with children. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed Friday contends Fair Housing Act violations happened at three buildings in Edmonds managed by Debby A. Appleby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recalled Newsweek a Madam Presidenta Clinton is... 5 hr FireyFellow44 1
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 6 hr swampmudd 62
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri chuckles 1,107
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... Wed USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... Wed USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,420 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC