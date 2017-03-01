Edmonds landlord sued for bias against people with children
The U.S. Justice Department is suing the landlord of three apartment buildings north of Seattle, alleging she and her rental firms refused to rent apartments to people with children. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed Friday contends Fair Housing Act violations happened at three buildings in Edmonds managed by Debby A. Appleby.
