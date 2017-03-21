Dozens of Brazilian government offici...

Dozens of Brazilian government officials suspended for exporting rotten meat products

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Authorities have suspended 33 government officials amid allegations that some of the country's largest meat processing companies have sold rotten beef and poultry for years according to a BBC News report. Three processing plants have been closed in the country that is recognized as the world's largest red meat exporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr chuckles 1,121
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 7 hr Coultergeist 121
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 15 hr Roma 4
News DOJ faults police response in 2015 Minneapolis ... 18 hr anonymous 1
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... Mon Hostis Publicus 7
News The Mothership podcast: Getting 'Weird' with Al... Mar 19 gandolf 4
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC