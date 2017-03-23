Don Carter, a newsman for 5 decades, ...

Don Carter, a newsman for 5 decades, dies in Georgia at 99

Don E. Carter, a newspaper reporter, editor and executive whose career began before World War II and spanned nearly five decades, has died at age 99. Carter died Wednesday at his home on Sea Island, about 70 miles south of Savannah, Richard Best, a funeral director for Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, confirmed Thursday. He said Carter, who would have turned 100 in June, had been under hospice care.

