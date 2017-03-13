Dollar falls to four-month low agains...

Dollar falls to four-month low against euro

19 hrs ago

The New Zealand dollar fell to a four-month low against the euro after reports that the European Central Bank may begin raising interest rates even before the end of its quantitative easing programme. The kiwi dollar traded at 64.82 euro cents as at 8am in Wellington, and earlier touched 64.67 cents, the lowest since November 9, from 65.16 cents on Friday.

