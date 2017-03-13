Dollar falls to four-month low against euro
The New Zealand dollar fell to a four-month low against the euro after reports that the European Central Bank may begin raising interest rates even before the end of its quantitative easing programme. The kiwi dollar traded at 64.82 euro cents as at 8am in Wellington, and earlier touched 64.67 cents, the lowest since November 9, from 65.16 cents on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Okie
|1,113
|ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die
|12 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Sat
|Pasquali
|2
|Trump's Reckless Plan to Starve NOAA
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC