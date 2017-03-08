Did Huntsman appointment make way for...

Did Huntsman appointment make way for Hatch?

Read more: KION 46

For a second time, a president is sending Jon Huntsman overseas on an assignment that could block his political ambitions. President Donald Trump's decision to tap the Republican former Utah governor as the US ambassador to Russia puts Huntsman on the sidelines the day before veteran Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announced his plans Thursday to run for another term in 2018.

