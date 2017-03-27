Dems: Red flags from Kushner sit-down...

Dems: Red flags from Kushner sit-down with Russian banker

Read more: 1560 KNZR

New red flags about Jared Kushner's business dealings have emerged with his recent disclosure of a December meeting he held with the chief of a Russian development bank, leading Democratic lawmakers tell ABC News. "Mr. Kushner needs to come clean and be fully transparent with the public - immediately - about all of the businesses that he continues to profit from while he serves in the White House," Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told ABC News.

Chicago, IL

