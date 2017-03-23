Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' gets married
They met on the set of "Orange is the New Black," the popular Netflix dramedy set in a women's prison. The couple wed Saturday in Palm Springs, in a confetti-themed celebration complete with colorful garlands and place settings and Funfetti cake, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.
