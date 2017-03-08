Consultant sues Ohio school after pre...

Consultant sues Ohio school after presidential debate moved

An Ohio school that said it backed out of hosting the first presidential debate last year because of increasing security costs is being sued by a consultant who alleges the university lost the event because of infighting and incompetence by staff. The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State University officials declined to comment Tuesday.

