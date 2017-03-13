City, officers dismissed from bus tun...

City, officers dismissed from bus tunnel beating case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed all remaining claims against the city of Seattle and two Seattle police officers by a woman who was beaten in Seattle's downtown bus tunnel in 2010 as two security guards watched. The Seattle Times reports Therese Lavallee, the attorney for Aiesha Steward-Baker, agreed in a court filing in February "that there is a lack of evidence to sustain her claims" against the city of Seattle, the Seattle Police Department and several others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Military nude photo investigation expands into ... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Fri Lottery Traitors 119
News Stepping Stones to Winning!Donald Trump's Top 1... Thu Texxy 1
News Trump trusts the 'NYT', but don't worry, he sti... Thu Texxy 1
News Tax story puts spotlight on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Thu the truth 1
News Trump plans global powwow to fight ISIS Wed Cordwainer Trout 2
News US Army prepares for Raqqa assault with more tr... Wed Cordwainer Trout 5
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC