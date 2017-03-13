City, officers dismissed from bus tunnel beating case
A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed all remaining claims against the city of Seattle and two Seattle police officers by a woman who was beaten in Seattle's downtown bus tunnel in 2010 as two security guards watched. The Seattle Times reports Therese Lavallee, the attorney for Aiesha Steward-Baker, agreed in a court filing in February "that there is a lack of evidence to sustain her claims" against the city of Seattle, the Seattle Police Department and several others.
