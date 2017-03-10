China Oceanwide completes its purchase of IDG
The sale of tech publishing pioneer International Data Group to China Oceanwide Holdings Group and China-based IDG Capital is final. The deal for China Oceanwide Holdings Group to acquire a majority stake in International Data Group was first announced in January .
