China Oceanwide completes its purchas...

China Oceanwide completes its purchase of IDG

20 hrs ago

The sale of tech publishing pioneer International Data Group to China Oceanwide Holdings Group and China-based IDG Capital is final. The deal for China Oceanwide Holdings Group to acquire a majority stake in International Data Group was first announced in January .

