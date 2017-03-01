Business | Warren Buffett Says Only 2-3 Newspapers Will Survive

In a sweeping interview on CNBC's Squawk Box , Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway said that while he owns 31 newspapers, ne believes only two or maybe three will continue to operate. The most celebrated American investor said, "there are only two papers in the United States that I think have an assured future because they have a successful internet model to go with their print model, and that's The Journal and The New York Times.

