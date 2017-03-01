Business | Warren Buffett Says Only 2...

Business | Warren Buffett Says Only 2-3 Newspapers Will Survive

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

In a sweeping interview on CNBC's Squawk Box , Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway said that while he owns 31 newspapers, ne believes only two or maybe three will continue to operate. The most celebrated American investor said, "there are only two papers in the United States that I think have an assured future because they have a successful internet model to go with their print model, and that's The Journal and The New York Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi... 2 hr spud 11
News 'Allegedly': Washington Post downplays illegal ... 11 hr USA Today 1
News White House proposes cutting EPA staff by one-f... 11 hr USA Today 1
News President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Remembering the time a president threatened to ... Feb 25 USA Today 1
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... Feb 24 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC