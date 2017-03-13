Burien teen dies in accidental shooting, close friend booked
A 17-year-old boy has been booked into King County youth detention for manslaughter after police say he killed a close friend in an accidental shooting south of Seattle. Highline High School principal Vicki Fisher told the Seattle Times that 18-year-old Spann was on track to graduate in June from New Starts alternative high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|chuckles
|1,116
|Fox News' Latest Trump Nemesis: T-Shirts
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Forecast: Blizzard warning issued; more than a ...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|ISIS Leaders Flee Raqqa, Leaving Their Men To Die
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|Harvard library circulating 'fake news' list, w...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|Robert Osborne dead at 84, movie connoisseur wh...
|Mar 11
|Pasquali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC