Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than We Think
Back in Congress following February recess's raucous town meetings, Republicans are shuddering. Instead of nearly empty auditoriums, where legislators' staff often outnumber voters in attendance, meetings were packed with citizens determined to block the "take away" agenda of the Trump Republicans.
